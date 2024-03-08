Cultural Elegance: Disha Patani Made An Ethereal Presence In Traditional Outfits; See Pics

Disha Patani is a stunning Indian actress and model best known for her work in the Bollywood film industry. She rose to prominence after appearing in several television commercials and making her Telugu cinema debut with Loafer. The diva is also well-known for her beautiful appearance and stylish sense. She frequently makes news for her red-carpet outings and is a well-known social media personality. She is active on social media sites, particularly Instagram, where she gives peeks of her fashion choices, behind-the-scenes events, and daily life experiences. Today, she published an outstanding photo series of herself in traditional attire, which you can see below.

Disha Patani’s Traditional Outfit Appearance-

The gorgeous beauty looks beautiful in a traditional outfit as she has shared various pictures in ethnic wear. In the first look, she appeared in a multi-colored floral embroidered deep U-neckline, sleeveless, backless appearance, full-length flared sleeves with attached tassel, side cuts, straight long-length kurta paired with white flared ghagra with gold lace work on the hemline. She fashioned her in a wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with brown glossy lipstick, complementing her outfit with gold bracelets and a ring. She flaunts her back in the picture and opts for a candid appearance.

In the second look, the actress donned a black background fabric with red and green embroidered and stone work embellished jacket style plunging neckline, flared full-length with an attached tassels sleeves, straight front slit with side cuts straight kurta and paired with black sheer with an attached tassels ghagra. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted curly open hairstyle. The diva applied brown shade makeup with glossy lipstick and paired her outfit with black stilettos. In this picture, she looks shy while looking down at her stilettos.

In the third look, Disha Patani appeared in ethnic elegance as she wore a black strappy bralette with a maroon multi-colored thread work jacket appearance with full sleeves and paired with plain maroon front thigh slit appearance floor-length ghagra. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy messy hairstyle. The diva did her heavy base makeup with eyeliner and brown glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops and paired with black and gold stilettos. She gives a serious, candid look in this picture while showing her toned legs.

Which Disha Patani’s avatar do you like the most? Share your comments and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.