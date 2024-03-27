Lifestyle | Fashion

Check out Jennifer Winget, who appeared in two different looks, one in a saree and another in a gown. Please take a look at her pictures.

Jennifer Winget is a well-known Indian television personality noted for her style skills. Her style is sophisticated, elegant, versatile, and always on trend. She continues to inspire her fans with her impeccable sense of style and is a fashion icon in the entertainment industry. In recent images, the actress wears two looks, one in a saree and another in a mermaid gown. It’s interesting to find out which outfit will fit her better.

Jennifer Winget’s Desi And Videsi Look-

Copper Gold Saree

The Telly diva looks elegant in a copper-gold saree. The outfit features a round neckline, full sleeves, a bust cut-out, a zardosi, dabka, nakshi, cutdana, zari hand-embroidered blouse, and an embroidered border saree with a pleated end piece. The outfit is from Reeti Arneja, and it costs Rs. 72,000. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, blushy highlighted cheeks, and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver earrings by Rimayu.

Brown Bodycon Gown

The stunning beauty looks alluring in a brown bodycon gown. The outfit features a strapless, tube-style bust and midriff corset torso fitted, backless, mermaid silhouette with a flared bottom gown. The outfit is from Heena Verma Couture. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle with loose front bangs. The diva applied minimal makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold and black heart-shaped charms neckpiece, earrings, and a gold ring.

Jennifer’s desi and videshi appearances were compared, and the actress looked fabulous in both, seamlessly combining ethnicity and modernism.

Which look of Jennifer do you like the most? Let us know your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.