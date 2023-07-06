Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Steamy In Her Love For Black Attires; Check Here

Devoleena Bhattacharjee the talented and versatile actress has proved her potential as a performer in many challenging roles throughout her career. Popularly known as Gopi Bahu of the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena has received immense appreciation and love from her huge fan base. Devoleena has been a constant in the Bigg Boss calendar with her gracing the show in many editions. She is an accomplished dancer and is a kindhearted person by heart. Some of her TV shows include Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, and Bigg Boss. She has tried her luck in web projects too. Today, we speak of the sultry beauty that Devoleena is!! She has a liking for the colours she wears on a particular day. There are occasions when she chooses the colour to wear. We are picking up on one such trend that Devoleena set in black attires. Yes, she appears the perfect black beauty in all these attires.

Devoleena wears a stunning black outfit here, which has a top and pants in black and a long shrug in black. She matches it with black gum boots. She looks the perfect diva here.

Aww!!! This is called saree sensation at its best. In this black saree, Devoleena shows us her saree love.

In this picture in a black strapless gown in black, Devoleena looks sultry and smokey to the core.

And when the occasion gets festive, nothing can beat her love for sarees. Here she is yet again seen in a black saree with a rich zari and palloo.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

