Lifestyle | Fashion

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Steamy In Her Love For Black Attires; Check Here

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is in love with the colour black. Here she is seen endorsing the same by wearing varied attires in black. Check the collection here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jul,2023 11:38:28
Devoleena Bhattacharjee the talented and versatile actress has proved her potential as a performer in many challenging roles throughout her career. Popularly known as Gopi Bahu of the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena has received immense appreciation and love from her huge fan base. Devoleena has been a constant in the Bigg Boss calendar with her gracing the show in many editions. She is an accomplished dancer and is a kindhearted person by heart. Some of her TV shows include Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, and Bigg Boss. She has tried her luck in web projects too. Today, we speak of the sultry beauty that Devoleena is!! She has a liking for the colours she wears on a particular day. There are occasions when she chooses the colour to wear. We are picking up on one such trend that Devoleena set in black attires. Yes, she appears the perfect black beauty in all these attires.

Devoleena wears a stunning black outfit here, which has a top and pants in black and a long shrug in black. She matches it with black gum boots. She looks the perfect diva here.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Steamy In Her Love For Black Attires; Check Here 823408

Aww!!! This is called saree sensation at its best. In this black saree, Devoleena shows us her saree love.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Steamy In Her Love For Black Attires; Check Here 823409

In this picture in a black strapless gown in black, Devoleena looks sultry and smokey to the core.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Steamy In Her Love For Black Attires; Check Here 823410

And when the occasion gets festive, nothing can beat her love for sarees. Here she is yet again seen in a black saree with a rich zari and palloo.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Steamy In Her Love For Black Attires; Check Here 823411

Are you loving the pictures put up here?

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you a fan of her dressing style here? She indeed looks the perfect black beauty in these chosen attires.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

