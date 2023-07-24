Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives Her Trademark Smile In Floral Salwar Suit; Check Here

Devoleena Bhattacharjee the talented actress is all graceful in her ethnic wear. The actress who got all the limelight in the lead role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is being missed on the TV screens. However, her fans never miss getting an update on her life and more, on social media. Devoleena is active on social media and keeps interacting with her fans. The graceful beauty is often seen clad in ethnic exquisite sarees and she is a delight to watch. This time around, she is seen wearing a salwar suit in light colour with floral markings on it.

The best part about the pictures is that Devoleena is smiling. She has a trademark smile which is infectious to the core. She looks extremely graceful in these pictures, and she inspires one and all. With minimal makeup, a bindi, a supreme smile and a big earring, Devoleena looks classy yet simple in this attire.

Truly, she is on top of this fashion game right here. If it is ethnic dressing, you will surely find Devoleena acing it. Are you thinking of emulating this style of Devoleena? You must give it a try!!

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! She is supreme in this style of dressing. Are you loving this look of Devoleena?

