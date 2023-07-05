ADVERTISEMENT
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns Muse In Her Splendid Ethnic Style

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jul,2023 16:15:10
Deveoleena Bhattacharjee who is popularly known as Gopi Bahu to one and all in the TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is one radiant soul and personality. She is awe-inspiring with her personality traits and her day-to-day lifestyle. Devoleena is the perfect beauty that we can come across. She has great features, her eyes are sparkling bright and can express millions of thoughts. Devoleena looks amazing especially when she wears ethnic dresses. Today is the same, as we take you through her ethnic best in style.

Devoleena is showcased in this video in amazing lehenga choli styles. The first one shown is a bright-coloured combination of pink and grey. Later, she is seen wearing a white and golden lehenga. Her ethnic style is here to create a wave. She looks gorgeous in this style. Seems like she is a beauty descended from heaven. Certainly, these are amazing piece of ethnic wears with rich designs and colours that are radiant and glowing.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Devoleena has given herself a decking of jewels too in this style and attire. Are you loving this video and Devoleena’s style?

Do you like Devoleena’s ethnic style here? You can take tips for sure for your ethnic dressing from these looks. Are you already emulating your favourite actress?

Also, do you miss seeing your favourite star on television? We wish and pray that we see Devoleena too soon in a new project.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

