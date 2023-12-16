Dress to express and not to impress: Nikhil Khurana

Actor Nikhil Khurana who is known for his lead portrayal in the TV show Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, is a fashionista. The actor who has featured in shows Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Tere Liye Bro, Ram Pyaare Sirf Humaare etc enjoys it when he is dressed to kill.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Nikhil talks about his fashion statements and appeal in dressing. Enjoy when you read about his thoughts.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Being myself
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
A classic white shirt that makes me feel sexy
The style that makes you feel sexy:
An Italian suit
Your fashion inspiration:
David Beckham
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
I think anything fully black.
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Sweatshirts
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
All rich and youthful colours
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
Watch
Indian or western:
Indian
Casual or formal?
Depends, but yeah, definitely full black look.
Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:
I think it is a nice watch.
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
That would be being in my ganjis and just being casual because I didn’t get the opportunity to really wear anything because we were at home.
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Just wearing my shots and no shirt or T-shirt. Just roaming like a free bird on the streets.
Fashion advice to fans:
I think just be yourself, express yourself and dress to express, not impress.