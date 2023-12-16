Dress to express and not to impress: Nikhil Khurana

Actor Nikhil Khurana who is known for his lead portrayal in the TV show Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, is a fashionista. The actor who has featured in shows Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Tere Liye Bro, Ram Pyaare Sirf Humaare etc enjoys it when he is dressed to kill.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Nikhil talks about his fashion statements and appeal in dressing. Enjoy when you read about his thoughts.

Read here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Being myself

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

A classic white shirt that makes me feel sexy

The style that makes you feel sexy:

An Italian suit

Your fashion inspiration:

David Beckham

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

I think anything fully black.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

All rich and youthful colours

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Watch

Indian or western:

Indian

Casual or formal?

Depends, but yeah, definitely full black look.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

I think it is a nice watch.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

That would be being in my ganjis and just being casual because I didn’t get the opportunity to really wear anything because we were at home.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Just wearing my shots and no shirt or T-shirt. Just roaming like a free bird on the streets.

Fashion advice to fans:

I think just be yourself, express yourself and dress to express, not impress.