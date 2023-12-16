Lifestyle | Fashion

Nikhil Khurana the talented young actor talks about his fashion instincts and more. Here is what he says on his favourite dressing style and more. Read it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Dress to express and not to impress: Nikhil Khurana

Actor Nikhil Khurana who is known for his lead portrayal in the TV show Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, is a fashionista. The actor who has featured in shows Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Tere Liye Bro, Ram Pyaare Sirf Humaare etc enjoys it when he is dressed to kill.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Nikhil talks about his fashion statements and appeal in dressing. Enjoy when you read about his thoughts.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Being myself

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

A classic white shirt that makes me feel sexy

The style that makes you feel sexy:

An Italian suit

Your fashion inspiration:

David Beckham

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

I think anything fully black.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

All rich and youthful colours

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Watch

Indian or western:

Indian

Casual or formal?

Depends, but yeah, definitely full black look.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

I think it is a nice watch.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

That would be being in my ganjis and just being casual because I didn’t get the opportunity to really wear anything because we were at home.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Just wearing my shots and no shirt or T-shirt. Just roaming like a free bird on the streets.

Fashion advice to fans:

I think just be yourself, express yourself and dress to express, not impress.

