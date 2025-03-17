Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Like Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair & Anushka Sen In Easy & Breezy Outfits

When it comes to fashion, young and talented actresses Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Anushka Sen never miss a chance to bring refreshing and Gen-Z-inspired outfits from their stylish wardrobes; let’s have a look at the actresses’ inspired modern, easy, and breezy outfits for summer fashion.

1) Make your summer bright, light, and beautiful like Avneet Kaur in this simple yet stylish white maxi dress. The actress wore a white bralette teamed with a plunging neckline long maxi dress, making it easy for her to deal with the summer heat in her breezy outfit. With natural and rosy makeup, she tied her hair and opted for huge oxidized jhumkas, adding desi vibes. So, are you picking this look?

2) Jannat’s style is indeed like Jannat (Heaven). The actress opted for a super comfy brown slip top tucked in with matching flared trousers that allow her skin to breathe, making this look easy and breezy. You can style yourself in this look for the office, parties, or dinner dates, so rock your summer fashion.

3) If you wish to have something out of the box, then Anushka Sen’s top and skirt are the go-to choices. She wore a plain black slip top, giving her a simple and comfy look, teamed with a dark green long skirt with a front slit allowing the air to pass. The loose fitting and slit make this look easy and breezy. With sunglasses, shoes, and minimal makeup, you can also look like the queen of the desert.