Fashion Face-Off: Esha Gupta in Black Gown vs. Alaya F in White Dress: Who Steals The Spotlight With Sexier Style?

Western outfits are always fun to experiment with because they are stylish, easy to wear, classy, and always on trend. We’ve seen several B-town divas slay it in Western styles, and most of them have even demonstrated their appreciation for it by making spectacular statements in Western apparel. Esha Gupta and Alaya F are recent examples of rocking the Western appearance. The two displayed their attractive appearance most fashionably. So let’s look at their clothes and see who scored more goals.

Esha Gupta and Alaya F’s Western Looks-

Esha Gupta in Black Gown

Esha Gupta’s unique style shines through in her sheer black Isabel Marant gown. This outfit, with its high neck, tied-up pattern, and a cut-out near the bust, is a testament to her fashion-forward approach. The bodycon fits the inner bodysuit, and sheer fabric on the sleeves and along the dress’s length add a touch of elegance. Her hair, styled in a tight bun with loose front bangs, and her minimal makeup with peach with shimmer touch eyeshadow, tinted cheeks, and nude matte lips, perfectly complement her look. The silver and emerald dangler earrings and a diamond ring add a hint of glamour.

Alaya F in White Dress

Alaya F’s fashion sense is on full display in her choice of a white strapless gown. This off-shoulder, sweetheart neckline, 3-D flowery mini dress with an asymmetric hemline and attached tassels is a unique and daring choice. She pairs it with beautiful white heels, diamond studs, and a gold shimmering necklace, adding the perfect finishing touches to her outfit. Her hair, styled in a middle-parted half-tied up, rest-down open hairdo, and shimmery eyes, dewy base, and delicate nude matte lips complete her stunning look.

