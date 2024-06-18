Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon Vs. Ayeza Khan: Who Wore Blush Pink Saree With High-Neck Blouse Better?

Sarees, a trendy and stylish choice in ethnic wear, have been beautifully reimagined by both Kriti Sanon and Ayeza Khan. Each actress, known for her distinct fashion sense, has recently showcased her unique take on this fashionable ethnic look. Let’s delve into their styles and see who emerges victorious in this fashion face-off.

Kriti Sanon And Ayeza Khan’s Blush Pink Saree-

Kriti Sanon

Kriti looks resplendent in a blush pink saree, its silk fabric adorned with gold foil prints and an embroidered border with a dropped end piece. Kriti pairs it with a floral high neckline, half-sleeves, and a lace border on the hemline blouse. Her dewy makeup, kohl-lined eyes, brown eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, pink creamy lips, and traditional gold jewelry complete her elegant look. Her middle-partition sleek ponytail hairstyle adds a touch of sophistication.

Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan, a Pakistani actress, redefines her stunning look in a stunning ethnic look that accentuates her beautiful physique. She chose the same saree as Kriti Sanon but gave it her own fashion twist. Ayeza opts for a minimal yet glamorous look with middle-partition wavy open tresses, shiny makeup glow, and peach glossy lips. To compliment her outfit, she chose pink and gold ear studs as accessories to make her the center of attention.

The saree is from the House of Masaba and costs Rs. 21,000.

Ultimately, both shine uniquely, showcasing their styles and enhancing the saree’s elegance with their distinct personalities.