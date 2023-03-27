Hindola Chakravorty is a multi-lingul actor who is into modelling and acting. She was recently seen in Relangi Narasimha Rao’s movie Oo Antava Mava Oo Oo Antava Mava opposite Yash Kondapaneni.

In candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Hindola who is a fashion enthusiast, talks about her fashion choices.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Elegant

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Chikankari Kurta sets & Jumpsuits

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Wearing figure-flattering outfits is the key to enhancing your sex appeal. Like a Saree or a bodycon dress, even a skinny jeans & crop top. I like to flaunt my butt!! if you have it, why not flaunt it?

Your fashion inspiration:

Rekha ji

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A boning tube neck WHITE gown with lovely accessories!

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Shirts, precisely oversized shirts.

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

White & Beige, Royal Blue & White, Red & White, Black & Red.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Pearl sets.

Indian or western:

Both, but I think I look a little more gorgeous in Indian outfits.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

Grandmother’s Kanjivaram saree. Whenever I wear it I feel her warm hug.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Co-ord shorts/pant sets (comfortable linen & cotton ones)

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

A Crochet Bikini.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Sarees also I have a lovely collection of Chikankari kurta sets, oh! I can’t tell you how I missed wearing them.

Fashion advice to fans:

Make sure your clothes fit perfectly. Fashion is a form of self-expression. So be confident in yourself. If you feel good. You will look good.