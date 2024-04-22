Lifestyle | Fashion

From Slit To Shimmery Saree: Shilpa Shetty’s Spectacular Looks That Won The Internet!

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty appeared gorgeously in unique saree collections for every occasion.

Author: Srushti Gharat
From Slit To Shimmery Saree: Shilpa Shetty’s Spectacular Looks That Won The Internet! 891306

The fashion queen, Shilpa Shetty, graced screens with her sensual presence. The actress, known for her impeccable sense of style and grace, has regularly become the talk of the town. While not of the present day, she brings it up to date with her sense of style, which evokes nobility and refinement. She looked lovely in Instagram photos, appearing in various unique sarees for different events.

Shilpa Shetty’s Unique Saree Appearance-

Black Slit Saree

Shilpa Shetty opted to wear a stunning black net saree. It featured elaborate geometric cutwork, a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline, shoulder pads, and sequin embellishment, making it appealing. Meanwhile, the sultry thigh-high side slit saree with pleated end piece provided a touch of sultriness to the look. Shilpa fashioned her hair straight and a beautiful makeup look with smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, on-point brows, contoured cheeks, and glossy brown lipstick. She accessorized the look with strappy black gladiator sandals, silver dangler earrings, and rings.

From Slit To Shimmery Saree: Shilpa Shetty’s Spectacular Looks That Won The Internet! 891302

Blue Pant Saree

The diva dazzles in a blue pant saree. The outfit features a midnight blue shimmery high round neckline, a sleeveless, sheer fabric sequin embellished fitted bodice with a strapless bustier top and paired with flared pants and half blue pleated with silver stoned embellished end piece, adds drama to this alluring yet versatile look. She added some bling to her outfit with stud earrings, diamond bangles, statement rings, and high heels.

From Slit To Shimmery Saree: Shilpa Shetty’s Spectacular Looks That Won The Internet! 891303

Fuchsia Pink Saree

Shilpa Shetty raises the heat in a fuchsia pink saree. The attire includes a shimmering fabric sweetheart neckline tube-style blouse, which is matched with a simple asymmetric pleated hemline saree with a pleated asymmetric end piece that gives sophistication to the whole look. She completed her appearance with side-parted wavy open tresses, glam makeup with sparkly eyelids, and nude matte lips. She accessorizes her attire with a gold kada, rings, and pink heels.

From Slit To Shimmery Saree: Shilpa Shetty’s Spectacular Looks That Won The Internet! 891304

Shimmery Saree

The actress donned a pre-draped silver saree, a strappy halter neck, and a cropped top. Sequins embellish the semi-transparent fabric. The front slit highlighted her extravagant outfit. She maintained the glam with gorgeous silver shoes throughout. Without a question, her outfit took the spotlight. Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a black clutch, pointed-toe heels, tasseled diamond earrings, and embellished bracelets. She chose a wavy style with a side parting for her hair. She enhanced her look with satin lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and a hint of silver eyeshadow.

From Slit To Shimmery Saree: Shilpa Shetty’s Spectacular Looks That Won The Internet! 891305

Which saree look do you like the most? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Srushti Gharat

Srushti Gharat, a writer by profession, holds a Bachelor degree in Multimedia and Mass communication and have experience in writing English content. Books, music, coffee & news items make her day. She loves traveling, has a passion for good English Grammar, learning new languages and reading books.

Related Post

Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty's advocate issues statement amid ED attaching assets in the Bitcoin Ponzi Scam 891788
Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty's advocate issues statement amid ED attaching assets in the Bitcoin Ponzi Scam
Get ready for Gudi Padwa with a Paithani saree, Just Like Bollywood Actresses Shilpa Shetty to Pooja Hegde 890375
Get ready for Gudi Padwa with a Paithani saree, Just Like Bollywood Actresses Shilpa Shetty to Pooja Hegde
Watch: Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Safari Journey To Ranthambore With Family 889236
Watch: Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Safari Journey To Ranthambore With Family
Ice Blue Is Trendy This Summer: Take Cues From Bollywood Stars, Kiara Advani To Manushi Chhillar 889114
Ice Blue Is Trendy This Summer: Take Cues From Bollywood Stars, Kiara Advani To Manushi Chhillar
Shilpa Shetty Or Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Whose Mirror Work Blouse Design Is Steal-worthy? 888898
Shilpa Shetty Or Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Whose Mirror Work Blouse Design Is Steal-worthy?
Holi 2024: Ditch Kurta For Saree This Festival Of Colors Inspired By Bollywood Celebs 888177
Holi 2024: Ditch Kurta For Saree This Festival Of Colors Inspired By Bollywood Celebs
Fashion Showdown: Shilpa Shetty vs. Malaika Arora: Who Looks Captivating In Red Strapless Gown? 888487
Fashion Showdown: Shilpa Shetty vs. Malaika Arora: Who Looks Captivating In Red Strapless Gown?
Sizzling Beauties: Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Thakur & Rakul Preet Singh Rule The Fashion In Black Outfits 887708
Sizzling Beauties: Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Thakur & Rakul Preet Singh Rule The Fashion In Black Outfits
Glamour Showdown: Kriti Sanon vs. Shilpa Shetty: Who Stuns In Evening Gown? 887223
Glamour Showdown: Kriti Sanon vs. Shilpa Shetty: Who Stuns In Evening Gown?
OOTD: Shilpa Shetty Turns Work-O-Holic in Deep Red Gown; Check Now! 884534
OOTD: Shilpa Shetty Turns Work-O-Holic in Deep Red Gown; Check Now!