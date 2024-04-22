From Slit To Shimmery Saree: Shilpa Shetty’s Spectacular Looks That Won The Internet!

The fashion queen, Shilpa Shetty, graced screens with her sensual presence. The actress, known for her impeccable sense of style and grace, has regularly become the talk of the town. While not of the present day, she brings it up to date with her sense of style, which evokes nobility and refinement. She looked lovely in Instagram photos, appearing in various unique sarees for different events.

Shilpa Shetty’s Unique Saree Appearance-

Black Slit Saree

Shilpa Shetty opted to wear a stunning black net saree. It featured elaborate geometric cutwork, a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline, shoulder pads, and sequin embellishment, making it appealing. Meanwhile, the sultry thigh-high side slit saree with pleated end piece provided a touch of sultriness to the look. Shilpa fashioned her hair straight and a beautiful makeup look with smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, on-point brows, contoured cheeks, and glossy brown lipstick. She accessorized the look with strappy black gladiator sandals, silver dangler earrings, and rings.

Blue Pant Saree

The diva dazzles in a blue pant saree. The outfit features a midnight blue shimmery high round neckline, a sleeveless, sheer fabric sequin embellished fitted bodice with a strapless bustier top and paired with flared pants and half blue pleated with silver stoned embellished end piece, adds drama to this alluring yet versatile look. She added some bling to her outfit with stud earrings, diamond bangles, statement rings, and high heels.

Fuchsia Pink Saree

Shilpa Shetty raises the heat in a fuchsia pink saree. The attire includes a shimmering fabric sweetheart neckline tube-style blouse, which is matched with a simple asymmetric pleated hemline saree with a pleated asymmetric end piece that gives sophistication to the whole look. She completed her appearance with side-parted wavy open tresses, glam makeup with sparkly eyelids, and nude matte lips. She accessorizes her attire with a gold kada, rings, and pink heels.

Shimmery Saree

The actress donned a pre-draped silver saree, a strappy halter neck, and a cropped top. Sequins embellish the semi-transparent fabric. The front slit highlighted her extravagant outfit. She maintained the glam with gorgeous silver shoes throughout. Without a question, her outfit took the spotlight. Shilpa Shetty looked stunning in a black clutch, pointed-toe heels, tasseled diamond earrings, and embellished bracelets. She chose a wavy style with a side parting for her hair. She enhanced her look with satin lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and a hint of silver eyeshadow.

Which saree look do you like the most? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.