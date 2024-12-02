“Nothing is permanent in life,” says Shilpa Shetty amid Raj Kundra’s porn biz controversy

Bollywood actress and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty has shared an inspiring message amid her husband Raj Kundra’s ongoing legal troubles linked to an alleged pornography racket. Known for her dedication to yoga and wellness, Shetty took to Instagram to post a video performing the Spinal Wave Flow, a yoga technique aimed at releasing blockages in the spine and alleviating stress.

Captioning the video, she reflected on life’s impermanence, stating, “The goal of this movement is to create relief in the nervous system and encourage the body to release stressors. It also serves as a reminder that, like waves, nothing in life is permanent.” Her message encouraged mindfulness and resilience in the face of challenges.

ED Summons Raj Kundra

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Raj Kundra for questioning as part of its investigation into the alleged production and distribution of pornographic content via mobile apps. The case, which falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has attracted significant attention since its inception in February 2021.

The ED’s probe stems from a Mumbai police investigation that uncovered a suspected pornography racket during a raid at a bungalow in Madh. Authorities alleged that intimate audio-visual content was being produced and distributed through platforms like Hotshots. The police arrested five individuals on-site and recorded witness testimonies, including that of a 25-year-old actor, which provided further insights into the operation.

In the ongoing inquiry, the ED conducted raids across 15 locations in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh last week, including Mumbai, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, and Kushinagar. These raids targeted individuals believed to have provided technical support for the mobile applications in exchange for payments.

Kundra’s Response

Raj Kundra has consistently denied any involvement in the alleged pornography racket. In a statement shared on Instagram, he urged the media to refrain from implicating Shilpa Shetty in the controversy, emphasizing her lack of connection to the case.

As the investigation progresses, the ED is expected to question other individuals linked to the case. Kundra’s interrogation and further developments in the probe will likely shed more light on the allegations.

While Shilpa Shetty has maintained a dignified silence regarding the controversy, her public message highlights her commitment to staying grounded and positive despite personal challenges.