Kundra Speaks Out After ED Raids, Denounces Media Intrusion On Shilpa Shetty

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on businessman Raj Kundra’s Mumbai residence on Friday, November 29, as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering case linked to a pornography distribution racket. The agency also searched 15 locations across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, responded to the developments through social media. Taking to Instagram, Kundra clarified his stance, stating, “I am fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the past four years. As for the claims of ‘associates,’ ‘pornography,’ and ‘money laundering,’ no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth. Justice will prevail.”

He also criticized the media for involving his wife in the matter, saying, “It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries.”

Reacting to reports suggesting Shilpa Shetty’s involvement, her lawyer, Prashant Patil, categorically denied any connection between the actress and the case. In an official statement, Patil said, “There have been misleading reports claiming that the ED has raided my client’s premises. These reports are false. Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has no involvement in any offense. This investigation pertains solely to Mr. Raj Kundra, who is cooperating with the authorities.”

Patil also warned the media against using Shilpa Shetty’s name, pictures, or videos in relation to the case, adding, “Strict legal action will be taken against irresponsible journalism that infringes on her privacy and falsely implicates her.”

This is not Kundra’s first brush with the law. In October, he received a notice from the ED instructing him to vacate his Juhu bungalow and Pune farmhouse. Kundra challenged the notice in the Mumbai High Court.

In 2021, the businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with a pornography case. He faced multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.