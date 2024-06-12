Get Monsoon Ready Like Sunayana Fozdar And Tina Datta In A Floral Maxi Dress

As the monsoon is already here, it’s time to upgrade the wardrobe with some refreshing and comfy monsoon fits. Monsoon fashion is all about waterproof jackets, bright color fits, and quick-dry fabrics. Teaming bold colors with comfy footwear adds a stylish touch and a perfect fit during the rainy season. And if you are looking for some inspiration to be monsoon-ready, take tips from Indian television actresses Sunayana Fozdar and Tina Datta from their latest Instagram photos wearing floral maxi dresses.

Sunayana Fozdar’s Pink Floral Maxi Dress

For those who adore light colors, Sunayana Fozdar’s pink maxi dress is a must-have. The halter neck with cut-out details around the stomach adds a stylish touch, while the long flowy bottom of the maxi dress exudes comfort. Whether you pair your look with golden accessories or white pearls, the floral prints will help you stand out this monsoon season. The open hairstyle will perfectly complement your free-spirited vibe, adding a touch of elegance to your look.

Tina Datta’s Blue Floral Printed Maxi Dress

For those who look to be a little stylish yet comfortable, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina’s new look in a blue floral-printed maxi dress is perfect. The actress wears a butterfly-neckline maxi dress with a flowy bottom, adding a layer of drama. The golden belt around the curves gives her a stylish look. Get that chic vibe for the monsoon by tying your hair up and wearing statement accessories.