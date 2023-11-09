Hrithik Roshan is my fashion inspiration: Aditya Shukla

Young and talented Aditya Shukla, who is known for his performances in shows like Jab Jab Bahar Aaye, Gandii Baat, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

What is #ishtyle for you in one word?

Looking and feeling comfortable.

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

My watches are the favourite items in my wardrobe.

What style makes you feel sexy?

Not wearing anything, just kidding. Black t shirt and light blue jeans.

Your fashion inspiration

Hrithik Roshan. I believe he is just amazing.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

My dress to kill on a perfect date is classic white shirt and blue jeans with a good perfume and a nice watch.

Jackets or hats

Both, I love both as I am a bike rider myself.

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts

Indian or western

Indian

Jeans or pyjama

Jeans

Fav Beachwear Fashion

My favourite beachwear fashion are only shorts and chappals

Fashion advise to fans

No matter what you wear, just be confident and carry it well. As long as it’s not Urfi Javed inspired fashion

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya is a legendary show, hence there is a strong a sense of responsibility: Abrar Qazi