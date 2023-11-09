Hrithik Roshan is my fashion inspiration: Aditya Shukla

Young and talented Aditya Shukla, who is known for his performances in shows like Jab Jab Bahar Aaye, Gandii Baat, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.
What is #ishtyle for you in one word?
Looking and feeling comfortable.
Favourite item in your wardrobe…
My watches are the favourite items in my wardrobe.
What style makes you feel sexy?
Not wearing anything, just kidding. Black t shirt and light blue jeans.
Your fashion inspiration
Hrithik Roshan. I believe he is just amazing.
What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?
My dress to kill on a perfect date is classic white shirt and blue jeans with a good perfume and a nice watch.
Jackets or hats
Both, I love both as I am a bike rider myself.
Sweatshirts or shirts
Shirts
Indian or western
Indian
Jeans or pyjama
Jeans
Fav Beachwear Fashion
My favourite beachwear fashion are only shorts and chappals
Fashion advise to fans
No matter what you wear, just be confident and carry it well. As long as it’s not Urfi Javed inspired fashion
