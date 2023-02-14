Subuhii Joshi the talented actress who was recently seen in Bigg Boss on Voot, is a fashionista to the core. She thrives and excels in fashionable attires, and looks for comfort and finesse in her styling.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Subuhii talks about her fashion sense.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

My shorts and T-shirts because they are the most comfortable

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Anything that suits me. I don’t believe in looking at something and following that. What makes me feel like myself makes me feel sexy.

Your fashion inspiration:

I don’t follow anybody’s fashion. I believe in making my own statement but I still like Deepika Padukone’s style and Priyanka Chopra.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

It would be my little black dress.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Definitely sweatshirts.

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

It used to be black and silver and black and gold, but now my style is changing a little bit. I like pink and orange or blue and pink. I like colour-blocking now.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

It would be different handbags. I have like 100 of them.

Indian or western:

I like both of them, but Indian more.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

My nightdress

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

I like wearing mini shorts and covering up with a very light top or maybe a flowy tube dress.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

It was doing my makeup.

Fashion advice to fans:

Just don’t follow anyone. Just go with your own body and style and your comfort level.