Subuhii Joshi the talented actress who was recently seen in Bigg Boss on Voot, is a fashionista to the core. She thrives and excels in fashionable attires, and looks for comfort and finesse in her styling.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Subuhii talks about her fashion sense.
Check them here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Comfort
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
My shorts and T-shirts because they are the most comfortable
The style that makes you feel sexy:
Anything that suits me. I don’t believe in looking at something and following that. What makes me feel like myself makes me feel sexy.
Your fashion inspiration:
I don’t follow anybody’s fashion. I believe in making my own statement but I still like Deepika Padukone’s style and Priyanka Chopra.
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
It would be my little black dress.
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Definitely sweatshirts.
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
It used to be black and silver and black and gold, but now my style is changing a little bit. I like pink and orange or blue and pink. I like colour-blocking now.
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
It would be different handbags. I have like 100 of them.
Indian or western:
I like both of them, but Indian more.
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
My nightdress
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
I like wearing mini shorts and covering up with a very light top or maybe a flowy tube dress.
What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:
It was doing my makeup.
Fashion advice to fans:
Just don’t follow anyone. Just go with your own body and style and your comfort level.