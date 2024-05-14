Inside Bhumi Pednekar’s Fun-filled Paris Vacation

Bhumi Pednekar is a popular Indian film actress. In addition to her powerful acting skills, she is known for her fashion choices, travel diaries, and active social media presence. The actress loves to share insights from her personal and professional life. This time, the wanderlust diva treated her fans with a sneak peek into her Paris vacations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi shared a series of photos showcasing full insights from her vacation. In the first image, she can be seen posing in front of a store with her name, Bhumi. For her chilling time in Paris, she donned a black crop top paired with leather pants and a puffer jacket to complete her look. The black boots and her simple style add an extra dose of sophistication.

However, with the photos, Bhumi takes her fans on a Sighful ride, from showcasing iconic architecture to creative sculpture and the arts. Not just that, she spent some time exploring books on the streets of the city. Expressing her experience in Paris, the actress in one of the photos wrote, “Loulou Paris,” which in slang means sweetie, darling, or honey.

Taking a car ride, Bhumi showcased beautiful glimpses of Paris. She also enjoyed strawberry cakes. The huge architecture, historic touch, and clear sky set the vacation mood, while her fashion sense often makes her become the talk of the town.

The actress was last seen in the crime drama Bhakshak and Thank You For Coming.