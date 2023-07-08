ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur And Ashnoor Kaur Look Stylish In Salwar Look

Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur take to a similar kind of dressing and style. They are seen in stunning ethnic wears and don the salwar suit perfectly well.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jul,2023 13:30:54
Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur and Ashnoor Kaur are today’s stunning actresses who are talented, smart, young and know all ways to stay in the limelight. Yes, Jannat is a young and talented actress and social media influencer. Her recent music video Kayfa Haluka created waves in which she tested the waters of being a singer. Avneet who has been an actor and social media influencer is happy about her recent film debut with Tiku Weds Sheru. She was seen spreading her magical charm along with Nawazauddin Siddiqui in the film. And coming to Ashnoor Kaur, she has been an actress all through her childhood with some good roles to boast of. Today, we see these three enterprising girls take over the fashion industry with all confidence. We visualize a scenario where all three of them are seen wearing a salwar attire. Turning totally ethnic, Jannat, Avneet and Ashnoor style away to glory.

These three young and suave personalities have been high on their fashion standings. Being the youth of today, they indulge in all kinds of fashion trends and have set a unique benchmark for themselves in the fashion quotient.

Yes, today we show you how they dress up in a similar salwar style.

So here we go.

Jannat is seen wearing a green salwar with rich zari work. She glows in this style and fashion.

Avneet’s picture in this ethnic wear, is one of her character picture looks in her recently released film Tiku Weds Sheru.

The colour red seems to be suiting Ashnoor a lot. She is seen wearing a bring red salwar.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Do you think these three ladies are style personified in this similar ethnic wear looks?

We do feel so!!

Warch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

