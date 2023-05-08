ADVERTISEMENT
Jannat Zubair's Latest Obsession Is For Colour White; Check Here

Jannat Zubair is wearing a white full-sleeves top with funky designs in gold. She pairs it up with white pants. She says that she is obsessed with colour white. Are you too?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 May,2023 15:51:27
Jannat Zubair the very active social media influencer is surely an influencer when it comes to her fashion and styling. Well, she is a natural good looker and when she dresses to kill, she is totally scintillating. Her fans very well know where to seek their fashion advice. Jannat is a total entertainer with her coming up with posts, pictures and videos almost daily. Today, we are honoured to visualize Jannat’s beauty in colour white. And as Jannat, calls it, her new obsession is for the colour white. So you can see her storming the internet with her white style.

Jannat is seen wearing a white full sleeves top with a funky design on it made in gold colour. She associates it with a plain white pants. She has tied her hair to a pony style. She tells all on social media that she is presently obsessed with colour white. Well, we can say that we are indeed obsessed to see this daily dose of Jannat Zubair.

You can check her pictures in storming white right here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Jannat looks a style diva in white!! Are you enthralled by seeing this style? Want to emulate this style? Well, all colours look amazing on Jannat. And if you have a particular liking for her in white, do write to us and comment.

