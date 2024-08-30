Jasmin Bhasin, Ankita Lokhande, And Jiya Shankar Flaunts Their Ethnic Fashion For Upcoming Festival

As the festive season approaches, Indian television celebrities are stepping up their style game with vibrant ethnic ensembles that are perfect for the celebrations. Jasmin Bhasin, Ankita Lokhande, and Jiya Shankar lead the way with their exquisite choices, offering inspiration for your festive wardrobe. Here’s a look at their stunning outfits that are sure to make a statement this festival season:

1) Jasmin Bhasin In Green Kurta and Palazzo

Jasmin Bhasin shines in a refreshing, vibrant ethnic set, radiating elegance and charm. The kurta features puffy shoulder sleeves for a dramatic effect that adds a touch of sophistication, while the palazzo pants offer a comfortable and stylish fit. The green hue is perfect for the festive season, providing a vibrant and lively appearance. Jasmin’s choice of oxidized accessories, a small black bindi, soft pink shade makeup, and wavy hair complements the look, making it a great option for a festive gathering or celebration.

2) Ankita Lokhande In Powder Blue Anarkali Suit

Ankita Lokhande stuns in a powder blue Anarkali suit and a contrast white sheer dupatta. The kurta’s wrap-over necklace, flowy silhouette, and delicate embroidery make it ideal for elegant festive occasions. The sheer dupatta adds an ethereal touch, enhancing the ensemble’s overall grace. Ankita’s look is completed with subtle makeup, pink lips, understated jewelry, and open hair, allowing the outfit to take center stage.

3) Jiya Shankar In Purple Kurta Set With White Floral Embroidery

Jiya Shankar opts for a regal purple kurta set adorned with a white embroidery border and small buttes all over the kurta, creating a striking contrast that captures attention. The kurta’s details add a traditional touch, while the rich purple color exudes sophistication and festivity. The matching pants and dupatta complete the look, offering a cohesive and stylish appearance. Jiya’s minimal jewelry, makeup, and open hairstyle are great choices that complement her look well.