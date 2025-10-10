Kareena Kapoor Khan Roars in Style in a Fierce Sabyasachi Leopard-Print Saree

Bollywood’s evergreen diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, 45, has once again set a new benchmark in fashion. The mom of two turned muse at an event in Delhi, donning a breathtaking leopard-print saree that perfectly blended boldness with sophistication.

The striking six-yard drape from Sabyasachi’s Resort 2015 collection, featuring an earthy golden-brown hue with fierce animal prints, was paired with a matching plunging bralette and layered jacket, highlighting Kareena’s sculpted frame and confident persona. The saree’s fluid silhouette and contemporary styling reflected a fearless, fashion-forward attitude — something the actress has always embodied with ease.

For her beauty look, Kareena kept things minimal yet impactful. She wore her hair sleek and straight, letting it fall gracefully over her shoulders. Her smoky brown eyes, softly contoured cheeks, and nude lips added a touch of sultry sophistication to the ensemble, letting her natural allure shine through.

What truly elevated her look was the statement jewelry — a regal polki and emerald choker necklace encrusted with intricate gemstones, paired with bold earrings and cocktail rings. The exquisite jewels brought in a royal charm, contrasting beautifully against the wild, untamed aesthetic of her saree.

Sharing the pictures on social media, Kareena exuded her signature poise and power — a perfect balance of grace, glamour, and unapologetic confidence. Her look, equal parts fierce and feminine, once again reaffirmed why she continues to reign as one of Bollywood’s most stylish and timeless icons.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently starring in the ongoing film Daayra, opposite South star Prithviraj Sukumaran, directed by Meghna Gulzar. This project has already generated major buzz among fans and critics alike.

With this Sabyasachi moment, Kareena once again proves that style, confidence, and class are truly timeless.