Kareena Kapoor Khan Serves Perfect Indian Bahu Vibes In Red Saree – See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known as the queen of hearts when it comes to fashion. Belonging to a royal family, she indeed has everything royal wherever she goes. Recently, the actress redefined royal charm in a red saree for Alekha Advani and Aadar Jain’s wedding. Let’s decode her full look below.

Bebo wore a red saree from Rituraj Kumar’s bridal collection, making a grand statement on the red carpet. Though the wedding was a star-studded affair, Kareena looked different from the crowd. In the red silk saree with heavy embroidery featuring intricate golden threadwork, the actress looked resplendent. Red is the color of the bride, and Kareena served ethereal glam.

The delicate embroidery, lace-like accents, and silk Chinon weave with floral patterns define Kareena’s saree’s fine craftsmanship. She brought back the charm of red with her glam. She teamed the saree with a sleeveless matching blouse and bold backless pattern, raising the glamour quotient.

With a masterpiece green necklace, Kareena added a regal charm, but her open hairstyle with her mid-part filled with vermilion made her look like the perfect Indian Bahu. The actress completed her look with dense winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and glossy nude lips. She opted for a matching red potli handbag, which complemented her look and also looked perfect for the wedding vibes. Throughout the photos, the actress posed in striking moments, defining her charming personality, balancing maximalism and regal allure.