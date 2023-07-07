ADVERTISEMENT
Leading Ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Look Glam In Short Frock Style; Take A Look

Leading ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik don the short frock style and look sensational and trendy. You can check their dazzling beauty here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jul,2023 14:02:50
Our quintessential actresses and leading ladies of television and OTT make sure that they are always on the right side of fashion. Being celebrities, they need to take ample care of themselves, eat well and maintain good health so that sustainability in the industry does not become a question mark. And for those who have successfully done that, they very well know what it takes to stay put in the industry and be there in the limelight even after years of relentless work. Today, we look at the three damsels Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik who have got this power of success and are enjoying a long career. Today, we see them dazzle in the pink of their shape in short frock styles.

Yes, with sustenance comes glory and popularity. And actors like Rupali, Hina and Rubina have managed to survive and stay popular for all these years. Rupali Ganguly is presently seen in the lead role of Anupamaa in Star Plus’ popular show. Hina Khan after making a successful debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed every opportunity got on the OTT medium. Rubina who is known for her portrayal in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is a trendy celebrity who has managed to hold on to her high levels of work.

When it comes to their fashion sense, they are in sync with time. They can get trendy when needed. The pictures in question today have them engage their fans in short frocks.

So let us take a look at them.

Rupali was recently seen taking a break from her busy work schedule and indulging in vacation time with her family in Mauritius. She was seen wearing this short frock and looking extremely confident and graceful in it.

Leading Ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Look Glam In Short Frock Style; Take A Look 823723

Hina Khan was also in a mood of travelling recently. She clicked this particular picture in Los Angeles, USA. She is seen endorsing a floral short frock in style. The colour looks brilliant on Hina.

Leading Ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Look Glam In Short Frock Style; Take A Look 823724

Rubina was seen giving the colour blue a complex recently!! Donning a bright blue floral short frock, she posed in style as she stood near a blue car.

Leading Ladies Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan And Rubina Dilaik Look Glam In Short Frock Style; Take A Look 823725

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, these ladies look extremely adorable in the short-frock style. Who do you like the most?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

