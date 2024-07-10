Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, And Alia Bhatt: B’Town Celebrities Inspired Off-Shoulder Shimmery Gowns Is Must-Try For Party

Bollywood’s leading ladies, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, have set new trends with their glamorous off-shoulder shimmery gowns. These stunning outfits are perfect for making a statement at your next party. Here’s how you can draw inspiration from these style icons to elevate your party look:

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, And Alia Bhatt’s Off-Shoulder Shimmery Gown

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks stunning in a shimmery off-shoulder gown with a body-hugging silhouette that highlights her curves. The all-over sequins with off-shoulder thigh-high slit gown add a dazzling effect, perfect for a night out. Pair with minimal jewelry to keep the focus on the gown. Opt for silver heels and a sleek, straight hairstyle to complete the glamorous look.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor’s classic shimmery off-shoulder gown features a flowing floor-length silhouette and subtle shimmer, studded work, adding an elegant touch to her look. Pair it with diamond jewelry for timeless appeal. Soft, wavy hair and natural makeup will enhance the gown’s elegance.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s choice for a stunning off-shoulder gown with a train gown combines sophistication with a hint of daring. The shimmering fabric adds a touch of glamour. Wear high-heel and a sleek hairstyle for a stunning appearance. Pastel pink lips and pastel eyes will add drama to the outfit.

By taking inspiration from Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, you can create a stunning and glamorous party look with an off-shoulder shimmery gown that will surely make you the center of attention.