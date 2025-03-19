Mouni Roy ‘Boss It Up’ In White Blazer With Skirt, Sets New Trends

Mouni Roy is indeed a well-known name when it comes to fashion. She is bold, beautiful, and courageous enough to experiment and set new goals in the glamour world. Ditching the bold aesthetics, this time, she is stealing our attention with her power dressing, exuding confidence and effortless grace in a combination of white blazer and skirt. Let’s decode her statement look.

The chic striped white blazer, tailored to perfection, gave Mouni extra comfort and charm. She draped the decent blazer in an aesthetic look; however, she set a new trend by ditching trousers for an easy and breezy matching white striped skirt with playful ruffle details around the edges. The fitting blazer defined her toned figure, while the loose bottom looked cool. The Brahmastra actress flaunted her boss vibes by wearing a blazer with a skirt.

Mouni opted for an open hairstyle, elevating her bossy charm, while her dewy cheeks and glossy cherry-red lips complemented her appearance. With black sunglasses and a statement clutch, the actress rounded her glam. With black toe-point heels, she rocked her overall appearance. In the photos, Mouni ‘boss it up’ like never before, setting new goals.

Whether on the red carpet or at parties, Mouni always makes a statement with her style. With her new look in a blazer and skirt, she continues to set new trends and define a true style icon.