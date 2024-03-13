Mouni Roy Stuns In Beige Co-ord Set, Disha Patani Raises Hotness In Red Plunging Gown, See How

In Bollywood, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the most buzzed BFFs. Not just that, the best friends are also style icons, showcasing distinct yet equally captivating fashion senses. Mouni’s elegance and Disha’s trendy allure shine through their outfits. Whether it’s Mouni’s red carpet glamour or Disha’s sizzling saree look, their exquisite taste in fashion resonates with personality, inspiring a diverse range of fashion enthusiasts. In their recent appearance, the divas have impressed fans with their unique styles.

Mouni Roy’s Stunning Two-piece Outfit

The Brahmastra actress effortlessly showcases her stunning fashion sense in a two-piece outfit. The huge round sequin tube top accentuates her collarbones and shoulders, paired with a fishtail skirt that defines her curves. The beige and shiny texture look stunning. With the smokey eye, dewy cheeks, and nude lips, she looks like a sight to behold.

Disha Patani’s Hotness In Red Dress

The ever-charming Disha in her latest photos graced her look in a tempting hot red dress with an extremely deep plunge cowl neckline, showcasing her daring choice. The halter pattern looks sexy. The satin dress effortlessly fits Disha’s figure, showcasing her stunning figure. The backless detail has left us spellbound. She tied her hair in a messy bun with flying flicks, creating mesmerizing visuals. Throughout the photos, she raises the hotness bar with her bold look.

Did you like Mouni and Disha’s new look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.