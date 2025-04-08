Pranali Rathod To Aishwarya Khare: TV Bahus Raise Temperatures With Hot Poolside Glam

Pranali Rathod, Aishwarya Khare, and Sriti Jha are the leading ladies of Indian TV. However, they are not only known for their stunning on-screen presence but also for their amazing fashion sense. From statement pantsuits and lehengas to midi dresses, they can rock every look with grace. As summer is here, you might be planning a vacation near the pool, and so we have got you sizzling and hot poolside glam options. Take a look below.

1) Pranali Rathod

Known for her simple and elegant personality, Pranali ditched the traditional charm, picking up a slip-sleeved corset top with dark-shade shorts to step inside the pool to beat the heat chilling inside the water. The actress describes her vacation feeling, ‘Fall In Love With Moments.’

2) Aishwarya Khare

Different from her personality on-screen, Aishwarya Khare loves to live life to the fullest. She often plans an escape from work to enjoy her life. Her easy and breezy looks, from bikini to floral-printed mini dress, showcase her hot and bold side near the poolside.

3) Sriti Jha

Sriti is a true icon. The actress looks simple but believes in having fun and making life worth living. The actress stuns with her bold side, wearing a shiny gray monokini to have a fun time inside the pool. Her black monokini look makes her look super hot, and her cute expressions catch attention.