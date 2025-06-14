Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu Calls Aayush Shameless, Decides To Go Away Forever

The Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling over hearts for the last four years, almost with major ups and downs featuring Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) love story. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shalu and Rano arrive at the Oberoi mansion, confronting the Oberoi family for landing Lakshmi in trouble. Shalu also taunts Aayush, highlighting that Rishi was never a good husband.

In the upcoming episode, Rano gets angry with Karishma, Aayush, and Anchal. Shalu tells her to stop, as there is no benefit in saying so. Upon this, Karishma taunts that they have to stop all this drama now. Shalu also tells Rano that let it be whatever people wished to do, they did, and how shameless they are, they can see.

On the other hand, Rishi finds Lakshmi in the Oberoi house lying on the sofa. He comes worried and asks her if she is fine. Lakshmi, unconscious, somehow holds herself. Rishi asks Lakshmi why she has come here, but Lakshmi stays silent as she is unable to do anything.

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to rule over hearts. The show chronicles the story of Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. Although Rishi and Lakshmi marry, Malishka sets plans in motion to separate them. The show is gearing up for its final episode; let’s see whether Rishi and Lakshmi reunite or not. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are the leading actors.