Priyanka Chopra’s Street Style That Turned New York City Into Her Runway

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. She is not just a global star but also a true fashion icon who knows how to create masterpieces wherever she goes. Her best fashion game is to turn every street into her runway, especially in New York City. She has often impressed fans with her impeccable street style, exuding confidence and style in a way that is just beyond excellence. Let’s have a look.

1) Baggy & Bossy

Priyanka wore a beige and gray checked asymmetric woolen sweater, giving her a baggy feel, teamed with a dark blue flared baggy bottom, exuding comfort. Her open hairstyle, secured with a black beanie, allowed her to showcase her quirky personality, while the black glasses and bold lips allowed her to grab attention as she walked on the streets with black shoes, turning the streets into her runway.

2) Mesh Bodycon Dress

Stepping out like a queen, Priyanka made the streets her runaway wearing a stunning black dress. The mesh bodice with full sleeves and long bottom with the black dress defines class. With high heels and holding an umbrella in her hand, the actress walked like ruling the runway.

3) Leather Midi Dress

Priyanka posed like a total slayer turning the streets into her personal runway embracing her look in a maroon leather midi dress. The chic outfit exudes class and sophistication, while the long black trench coat look added oh-so-breathtaking vibes. With her sunglasses, heels, statement bag, and open hairstyle the desi girl painted the town with her style.

4) Co-ord Set Style

Priyanka is winning hearts as she wore a comfortable gray co-ord set. The actress picked a three-piece set, including a white tee, gray furry jacket, and long skirt, recreating European style. Her street style always rules the fashion book, and this one is straight from the runway.

5) Black Mini Dress

Walking like a queen, Priyanka wore a bold, plunging-neckline mini-dress that defined her stunning figure. She teamed her look with a matching black blazer and rocked her vibe, turning the streets into her runway walk.