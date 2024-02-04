Rakul Preet Singh Revives Old Hollywood Fashion In Strapless Gown With Gloves

Rakul Preet Singh is making hearts flutter, and how? Be it a glamorous bodycon dress or not-so-casual outing fashion, the actress always captures our attention. Having said that, the actress recently graced her look for an event in an off-shoulder black gown, looking all pretty. Let’s dive into her full glam.

Sharing these photos, the actress wrote, “Black is mystery”. Rakul revived the old Hollywood style for the event in her all black look. In the photos, she looked all gorgeous and glamorous. She wore a black gown from Stada Couture. Her outfit features a strapless pattern showcasing her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. The fitting bodice, followed by a flowy gown, looks attractive. What caught our attention was the thigh-high slit, raising the sensuality bar.

That’s not all! Rakul continues to impress with her fashion as she paired her look with netted gloves, like the old Hollywood queens. The diamond necklace and bracelet gave her a touch of royalty. The mid-part open hairstyle suits her chic vibe. The minimal eye makeup with the dash of shiny cheeks and glossy pink lips complements her appearance. The toe-point heels complete her overall appearance. Throughout the photos, Rakul plays well with her expressions and striking poses. Her ‘aadaye’ is making us fall for her.

What is your reaction to these new photos? Drop your views in the comments box below.