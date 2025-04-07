Rashmika Mandanna recently stepped out in a long black dress combining classic elegance and modern charm. The outfit featured a collared neckline, full sleeves, and four white buttons, adding a subtle contrast. The dress was fitted above the waist, highlighting her silhouette, and flowed loosely below, creating a graceful and effortless look.

Rashmika Mandanna's Timeless Black Glam 943319

Rashmika Mandanna's Timeless Black Glam 943318

Her hairstyle was just as refined. Rashmika Mandanna tied her hair in a sleek bun with a middle part, enhancing her sophisticated aura. She accessorized with golden hoop earrings in her front piercing, while the second piercing featured a mini golden circle with delicate chains hanging—adding a stylish twist to her ensemble.

Rashmika Mandanna's Timeless Black Glam 943317

Auto Draft 943316

Her makeup was all about warm and sultry tones. Rashmika Mandanna opted for smoky brown eye makeup with a soft smudged liner, making her eyes look more defined. She completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes, voluminous mascara, and brown lips mixed with a hint of lip balm, giving them a natural yet polished finish.

Whether on the red carpet or in casual moments, she knows how to make a statement with effortless grace.