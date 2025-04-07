Rashmika Mandanna’s Timeless Black Glam

Rashmika Mandanna recently stepped out in a long black dress combining classic elegance and modern charm. The outfit featured a collared neckline, full sleeves, and four white buttons, adding a subtle contrast. The dress was fitted above the waist, highlighting her silhouette, and flowed loosely below, creating a graceful and effortless look.

Her hairstyle was just as refined. Rashmika Mandanna tied her hair in a sleek bun with a middle part, enhancing her sophisticated aura. She accessorized with golden hoop earrings in her front piercing, while the second piercing featured a mini golden circle with delicate chains hanging—adding a stylish twist to her ensemble.

Her makeup was all about warm and sultry tones. Rashmika Mandanna opted for smoky brown eye makeup with a soft smudged liner, making her eyes look more defined. She completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes, voluminous mascara, and brown lips mixed with a hint of lip balm, giving them a natural yet polished finish.

Whether on the red carpet or in casual moments, she knows how to make a statement with effortless grace.