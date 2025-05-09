Rashmika Mandanna’s Power Dressing Done Right

The actress pairs a crisp white shirt with a sleek black-and-white corset top, a matching blazer, and sharply tailored pants, creating a polished yet chic look.

The pop of maroon in her heels and accessories adds warmth and vibrancy to the monochrome base, while her makeup and soft, wavy hair complete the look with a bold, youthful touch—this is a true fashion-forward statement for the modern woman.

Rashmika Mandanna is no stranger to making bold fashion statements, and her recent black-and-white corset formal outfit is yet another example of her impeccable style. The South Indian actress effortlessly blended sophistication with modern flair, making a strong case for corset styling in formal attire.

The ensemble featured a crisp white shirt layered with a sleek black-and-white corset top that beautifully cinched her waist, creating a structured yet flattering silhouette. Rashmika Mandanna added a matching black-and-white blazer to complete the look, giving the outfit a professional, polished finish. Combining the sharp blazer with the corset’s delicate detailing exuded confidence and elegance.

She paired the outfit with matching black-and-white pants, tying the whole look together while adding extra sophistication. The pop of color came from her maroon accessories—maroon heels and rings—which brought warmth and vibrancy to the monochrome outfit. The maroon hues contrasted beautifully with the black-and-white base, making the look stylish and eye-catching.

Rashmika Mandanna’s hair was styled with a middle part and left open in soft waves, giving her a laid-back yet glamorous vibe. For her makeup, she went with a maroon eyeshadow that seamlessly complemented her accessories, creating a bold linear eye look enhanced with a smoky kajal. A hint of pink blush and glossy pink lips added a fresh and youthful touch to the overall ensemble.

This look proves that Rashmika Mandanna knows how to balance chic, modern style with timeless elegance. It is a perfect example of elevating classic black and white with bold colors and sophisticated tailoring.