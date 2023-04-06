Stylish and fashionable Sachin V Kumbhar is a professional anchor and host. He is also an actor and a voice-over artist. Sachin is the only Marathi mulga who excels in anchoring in different languages that aren’t his mother tongue. Being fashionable is natural to him.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sachin talks about his fashion choices.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Confidence

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Belts

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Quirky

Your fashion inspiration:

Ranveer Singh

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Coloured suit with sneakers

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Red and white

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Pocket square

Indian or western:

Indo-western

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

Cufflings

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Shorts and blazer

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Printed beach shorts with a vest

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

My denims

Fashion advice to fans:

Wear whatever you want but just wear it with confidence.