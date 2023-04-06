Stylish and fashionable Sachin V Kumbhar is a professional anchor and host. He is also an actor and a voice-over artist. Sachin is the only Marathi mulga who excels in anchoring in different languages that aren’t his mother tongue. Being fashionable is natural to him.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sachin talks about his fashion choices.
Check them here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Confidence
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
Belts
The style that makes you feel sexy:
Quirky
Your fashion inspiration:
Ranveer Singh
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
Coloured suit with sneakers
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Sweatshirts
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
Red and white
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
Pocket square
Indian or western:
Indo-western
Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:
Cufflings
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
Shorts and blazer
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Printed beach shorts with a vest
What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:
My denims
Fashion advice to fans:
Wear whatever you want but just wear it with confidence.