Regal Beauty: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Hearts Aflutter In A Pink Draped Gown, See Pics

Tamannaah Bhatia, the Lust Stories 2 actress with a large fan base, continues to capture the internet with her steamy photographs, and today was no exception. The diva recently set temps soaring by sharing a series of enticing photos revealing her amazing curves in a fascinating attire appearance. The actress, known for her fashion-forward selections, sparked outrage on the internet with her daring and striking look. She chose a beautiful pink draped gown. Take a look below.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pink Gown Appearance-

The gorgeous B’Town Princess posted pictures of herself in a pink gown on Instagram. The diva donned a light pink strappy, sleeveless asymmetric hemline, pleated bodycon floor-length appearance thigh-high slit draped gown. The outfit is from Versace, and it costs Rs. 421,600. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted little messy wavy open tresses. The diva applied glam makeup with light peach eyeshadow; shimmery highlighted cheeks and nose tip, and pink glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with gold and white pearl embellished earrings and a gold ring paired with pink stilettos. In the pictures, she flaunts her hot, curvy physique with striking ada.

