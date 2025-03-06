Rubina Dilaik Sets New Trends With Power Dressing In Blazer Looks

Rubina Dilaik is the undisputed queen of hearts when it comes to fashion. The actress often styles her look with something unusual. We have noticed that her recent outfits include blazers as a must-have option, setting new trends with her abstract looks. Let’s check out her best abstract blazer looks.

1) The Laughter Chefs actress wore a beautiful red gown featuring a v-neckline embellished with sequins, followed by a flowy bottom. The ruffle pattern added a bubbly touch; pairing her simple look with a chic red banarasi printed blazer gave her class and sophistication, setting new fashion goals. She looked pretty with her statement accessories, glowing makeup, and bouncy hairstyle.

2) This is another iconic look perfect for the red carpet or events. Rubina made a bold statement wearing a white bralette underneath a black mesh top embellished with pearls, creating a dreamy touch. She rocked her look, pairing it with a black blazer, matching blazer, and full-length skirt. Her bold red lips, bouncy hairstyle, and rosy lips rounded out her appearance, setting new trends.

3) You cannot deny that Rubina is undoubtedly the new style icon. Yet again, in this look, she is setting new trends to style blazers. She opted for a black bralette teamed with a high waist formal grey striped skirt with a black thigh-high slit. She teamed her look with a blazer featuring an extremely deep neckline, creating a contrasting look. However, the long trend coat over her shoulders made her look like a Britisher. With her style, she always rules over the headlines.

These new blazer styles in abstract looks are setting new standards to rock blazer glam.