Strawberry is my erotica food: Bhavika Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame

Bhavika Sharma the talented young actor who is presently playing the lead role of Savi Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is a foodie to the core. She has emphatically won hearts with her portrayal in the above-mentioned No. 1 show across GECs (presently).

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Bhavika talks about her love for food and much more.

Read here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Pani Puri, Maggi, Pizza

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Oh gosh, too many to narrow down to just one.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I love to cook at times, but have had no time since GHKKPM. But Cheese Maggi is easy and delicious to make.

Veg or Non Veg?

Veg

Baked or fried?

Both…

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Karela

Your erotica food?

hahaha Strawberries, maybe that’s a fruit not food.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I stay away from weirdness, so none really.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Shah Rukh Khan

Midnight snack?

Bhel

The dish that your family loves when you make:

My family likes whatever I make since I cook rarely due to my time constraints.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Almost every dish I make with a lot of love, so it has been appreciated.