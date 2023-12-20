Lifestyle | Fashion

Style is comfort: Richa Rathore of Rabb Se Hai Dua fame

Richa Rathore the talented actress who plays the role of Gazal in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, gets talking about her fashion instincts and style. Read it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Style is comfort: Richa Rathore of Rabb Se Hai Dua fame

Talented actress Richa Rathore who plays the lead role of Gazal in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, is a hardcore fashionista. She engages herself in the best of styles and has a very good fashion and styling sense.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Richa talks about her fashion and styling.

Read here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

For me, style is comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

I have an orange bodycon dress which I bought for my birthday, that is my favourite item in the wardrobe

The style that makes you feel sexy:

I believe ‘sexy’ is a state of mind, so whichever outfit makes me feel comfortable and confident, is sexy.

Your fashion inspiration:

Hania Aamir is my fashion inspiration

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A black bodycon dress

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

I prefer to mix and match or go with the classics

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Simple neckpiece is one of my favourite accessories that I usually wear with most of my dresses

Indian or western:

I prefer wearing Indian when there are festivals, but otherwise I prefer Western clothes

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

I got an indo western attire, a yellow kurta and a blue printed palazzo which I love

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Shorts and crop tops

Fashion advice to fans:

I believe comfort is very important to be confident in any of the dresses one wears. For me, it’s the best fashion advice I can give to anyone.

Read Latest News