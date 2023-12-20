Style is comfort: Richa Rathore of Rabb Se Hai Dua fame

Talented actress Richa Rathore who plays the lead role of Gazal in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, is a hardcore fashionista. She engages herself in the best of styles and has a very good fashion and styling sense.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Richa talks about her fashion and styling.
Read here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
For me, style is comfort
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
I have an orange bodycon dress which I bought for my birthday, that is my favourite item in the wardrobe
The style that makes you feel sexy:
I believe ‘sexy’ is a state of mind, so whichever outfit makes me feel comfortable and confident, is sexy.
Your fashion inspiration:
Hania Aamir is my fashion inspiration
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
A black bodycon dress
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Sweatshirts
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
I prefer to mix and match or go with the classics
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
Simple neckpiece is one of my favourite accessories that I usually wear with most of my dresses
Indian or western:
I prefer wearing Indian when there are festivals, but otherwise I prefer Western clothes
Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:
I got an indo western attire, a yellow kurta and a blue printed palazzo which I love
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Shorts and crop tops
Fashion advice to fans:
I believe comfort is very important to be confident in any of the dresses one wears. For me, it’s the best fashion advice I can give to anyone.