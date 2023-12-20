Style is comfort: Richa Rathore of Rabb Se Hai Dua fame

Talented actress Richa Rathore who plays the lead role of Gazal in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, is a hardcore fashionista. She engages herself in the best of styles and has a very good fashion and styling sense.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Richa talks about her fashion and styling.

Read here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

For me, style is comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

I have an orange bodycon dress which I bought for my birthday, that is my favourite item in the wardrobe

The style that makes you feel sexy:

I believe ‘sexy’ is a state of mind, so whichever outfit makes me feel comfortable and confident, is sexy.

Your fashion inspiration:

Hania Aamir is my fashion inspiration

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A black bodycon dress

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

I prefer to mix and match or go with the classics

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Simple neckpiece is one of my favourite accessories that I usually wear with most of my dresses

Indian or western:

I prefer wearing Indian when there are festivals, but otherwise I prefer Western clothes

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

I got an indo western attire, a yellow kurta and a blue printed palazzo which I love

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Shorts and crop tops

Fashion advice to fans:

I believe comfort is very important to be confident in any of the dresses one wears. For me, it’s the best fashion advice I can give to anyone.