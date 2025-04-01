Sumbul Touqeer & Anushka Sen’s Salwar Suit Looks To Make Summer Stylish

Summer may bring joy to kids’ faces as it’s the Holiday season, but it’s always a task to beat the heat. What makes summer easy and breezy is the outfit you choose to wear. Recently, TV stars Sumbul Touqeer and Anushka Sen wore simple and breathable salwar suits, which turned out to be a great pick for summer. Have a look below.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Festive Special Salwar Suit Look

If you are an office girl, teacher, or enjoying a festival, Sumbul’s look is the ultimate choice you will never regret. The sleeveless, high-neckline tailored kurta creates an aesthetic vibe, while the floral white embroidery all over gives a festive touch. She teamed her look with matching pants and a see-through dupatta. With her short hairstyle and huge jhumkas, the actress looked oh-so-breathtaking, making a simple yet stylish vibe for the summer chill with an airy and comfortable choice.

On the other hand, Anushka Sen knows to rule wherever she goes. Embracing desi-ness, the actress wore a white anarkali suit. The outfit has a beautiful white anarkali featuring a black and white neckline and center print, adding a statement touch. She rocked her appearance, styling the kurta with matching churidar, and the printed black and white dupatta redefines timeless charm. This is a go-to choice for college girls or those who love simplicity.

So, who’s look are you choosing this summer season to style up your look?