Take Cues From Hina Khan To Look Best In Multi-colored Kurta Set For Festive Season

Today, Hina Khan is a well-known television personality, having gained recognition for her outstanding performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin, and others. She still provides aspirations and motivation for women around her. Still, that’s not all! The actress also captivates us with her incredible sense of style. The diva has frequently released pictures from her photo shoots, in which she styles and sass twirls in some of the most iconic items ever.

The stunning, talented actress in the entertainment industry is relishing the success she gained via perseverance and dedication. She uses her social media accounts frequently to interact with her fans and to share engaging stuff. Today, she posted many picture series on Instagram in a multi-colored kurta set, which you can opt for during the festive season. Have a look below.

Hina Khan’s Multi-colored Kurta Set Appearance

The YRKKH actress knows how to slay in traditional wear; that’s why today she took to Instagram and uploaded a beautiful picture of herself wearing a multi-colored kurta set. The actress opted for a multi-colored V-neckline, full sleeves, floral printed with stripe highlights panels, dyed pants, and a printed embroidery highlighted dupatta. The outfit is from Paulmi And Harsh and cost Rs. 38,800. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for a heavy base makeup with black eyeliner, matte peach cheeks, and brown creamy lips. She paired her outfit with long gold earrings and a nose ring with mojadi. The diva shared elegant postures and revealed her lovely traditional kurta set in the pictures.

What do you think about Hina Khan’s kurta set? Let us know your views in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.