Tamannaah Bhatia, Angad Bedi, and Karan Tacker come together for a special shoot

The glamour and glitz of the fashion world collided with Bollywood as Tamannaah Bhatia, Angad Bedi, and Karan Tacker featured in GQ Best Dressed 2023. Angad Bedi, known for his suave personality, made a stunning appearance in a pristine white suit paired with black shoes. The outfit, crafted by the renowned designer Anamika Khanna, exuded sophistication and class.

Angad’s choice to keep it simple yet stylish showcased his innate fashion sense. His sleek hairstyle, credited to Krishna Kami, and the expert makeup touch by Saher Gandhi and her team, including Sanaya, perfectly complemented his look. Tamannaah Bhatia, the epitome of grace and beauty, turned heads in a black leather tube top and a long leather skirt. Her ensemble, designed by Deme by Gabriella, was a bold and contemporary choice.

The actress radiated confidence as she confidently flaunted this unique style. Her hair and makeup, courtesy of Florian Hurel, accentuated her features and added an extra layer of glamor to her look. Karan Tacker, the heartthrob of many, charmed everyone with his choice of attire – a blue velvet blazer, complemented with a well-fitted shirt.

Designed by none other than the fashion maestro Manish Malhotra, Karan’s ensemble was the epitome of sophistication. His own boots added a touch of individuality to the look, demonstrating his personal style statement. Sachin Ghankutkar’s styling for his hair and makeup enhanced his handsome features, completing the ensemble.