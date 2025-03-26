Times Jaadu Teri Nazar Actress Khushi Dubey Slayed In Bold & Casual Styles

Khushi Dubey is winning hearts with her stint as Gauri in the new show Jaadu Teri Nazar. Besides that, the diva has an amazing fashion sense, and today, we will look into times the diva slayed in bold and casual styles. Check out the photos below.

1) Red Top & Denim

Khushi has a stunning figure, and she slays every look with perfection. Here, she picked a hot red top featuring cut-out details with a backless pattern, making a bold statement. The red top with basic blue high-waist bootcut denim jeans made a perfect combination. Her simple makeup and open hairstyle made her look oh-so-wow.

2) See-through Shirt & Shorts

Proving that she is a true style icon, Khushi wore a simple white cropped white see-through shirt over a bold bralette. She rocked her casual charm with ripped denim shorts flaunting her toned legs. Leaving her shirt buttons open and denim shorts allowed her glam to set new trends, turning out to be a total slayer.

3) Crop Top – Loose Denim

Elevate your casual style like a pro by teaming up a black crop top with loose, low-waist denim jeans. The crop top looked cute, allowing her midriff to take center stage. With her simple yet attractive look, the actress slayed with effortless grace and charm. The actress knows to slay every look with her simple and subtle styles.