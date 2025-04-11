Times Nia Sharma Took Her Saree Game To Next Level Pairing With Bold Blouse

Nia Sharma is the undisputed queen of hearts. She is not just known for her powerful acting skills but also for her bold and experimental fashion choices. She has repeatedly redefined traditional wear, especially sarees, with her daring and bold blouse, taking fashion to the next level.

1) White Saree & Blouse Look

This is undoubtedly one of the most iconic looks of Nia wearing a pristine white saree. The see-through saree featuring pearl and diamond embellished white saree looked simple, and a deep-plunging blouse with full sleeves added a bold yet sophisticated appearance, highlighting her sizzling figure.

2) Black Saree & Blouse Look

Nia wore a black transparent saree with an intricate sparkling border. With the simple saree, she created a statement. However, the black glittery sequin blouse with thin slip not only looked bold but also added a refreshing look, making the diva shine with style.

3) White Saree & Blouse Look

The Naagin actress picked up a plain white saree with playful fringes around the edges. Nia wore a backless blouse that looked oh-so-breathtaking to make her look stand out well. With her bold style and effortless grace, she always rocks her glam.

4) Purple Saree & Blouse Look

Nia knows how to balance every look with style. She wore a purple sequin embellished saree that looked like a disco. However, to balance her charm, the actress paired it with a plain sleeveless blouse, creating a masterpiece.