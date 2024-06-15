Urvashi Rautela Exudes Doll Vibes In White Bodycon Dress With A Funky Handbag

Urvashi Rautela, a beloved figure in the Bollywood industry, continues to captivate and inspire her fans with her stunning fashion moments. Once again, she has left us in awe with her sizzling look in a Western outfit on Instagram. Let’s all admire her wonderful appearance that has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on her fans!

Urvashi Rautela’s White Bodycon Dress Photos-

Urvashi Rautela share tons of gorgeous appearance of herself in a Western look. The outfit features a strappy with dropped cold sleeves, a deep sweetheart neckline, and a midriff fitted mini dress that draws attention, and we can’t get over her attractiveness. Her ruffle-tiered sleeves and ruffle asymmetric hemline lend her a royal aspect. Urvashi’s bodycon outfit hugs her curves so closely that it highlights her contours in the stunning avatar.

View Instagram Post 1: Urvashi Rautela Exudes Doll Vibes In White Bodycon Dress With A Funky Handbag

Urvashi’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

The actress prefers a side-parted look with curling tresses. Her matte, dramatic eyes with fluttery lashes make a fascinating look. Her well-contour cheeks, and her pink lip adds a shiny element to her facial expressions. She complements her outfit with silver and diamond earrings, a rose choker, and a wired funky handbag. With her stunning poses, the actress grabs our hearts and oozes glamour and charisma while maintaining a captivating posture.

