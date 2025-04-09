Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Garvita Sadhwani’s Bold & Comfy Beach Looks

Garvita Sadhwani, also known as Ruhi Poddar, is winning hearts with her acting skills. Whether she plays a cunning vamp, a sweet girl, or an emotional wife, she transforms herself in every emotion so beautifully that one cannot resist but connect with her. The current track in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai highlights Ruhi’s true skills. But today, we will have a look at the actress’s bold and comfy beach looks for summer vacations.

1) Denim Shorts

Garvita has an exquisite sense of style, and you can sense it just by seeing how she carries herself. The actress opted for cool denim shorts that highlight her toned legs, giving her a comfy and free-spirited vibe. At the same time, her backless crop top created a bold statement, making it perfect for a summer beach vacation.

2) Bikini Set

Turning the golden hour into pure magic with her sizzling look, Garvita wore a sky blue bikini set teamed with a see-through full-sleeved shrug-kile cover, adding a bold vibe. However, with her open hairstyle and bold style, in the sunkissed moments, she looked super hot and perfectly styled her summer beach look.

3) Mini Dress

Beaches are all about fun and games, and you should keep your look something like Garvita did here. The actress picked a simple green strapless mini-dress that looked easy, breezy, and stylish. The bold neckline and low hemline added a bold touch, while the simple look made her look pretty.