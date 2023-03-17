Athiya Shetty, a Bollywood actress, is well-known for her fashionable appearance. As a result, the diva has become a celebrity in the industry. The entertainer captivates and entertains the audience with gorgeous pictures. Her fans like gazing at her stunning photographs, and she looks nice. Hero, a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai’s 1983 blockbuster directed by Nikhil Advani, marked Athiya Shetty’s film debut in 2015. Salman Khan produced the film, which Advani co-wrote with Umesh Bist. Recently, she shared an Instagram Story of Prawns Spaghetti, have a look below –

Check Out Prawns Spaghetti Recipe Here –

Ingredients –

200g linguine or spaghetti, 25g butter, 200g raw peeled prawn, preferably tiger prawns, 1 garlic clove (crushed), 100ml white wine, squeeze lemon juice, small handful flat- leaf parsley, roughly chopped.

Method –

Step 1

Boil the pasta according to package directions in a large pot of boiling, salted water. In the meantime, melt a little knob of butter in a frying pan. When it begins to sizzle, add the prawns and cook for 1 minute or until they begin to change color. Add the garlic and continue to sear for 1 minute before adding the wine and bringing it to a boil. Stir in the remaining butter, season with salt and pepper, squeeze in the lemon juice, then toss in the parsley.

Step 2

Drain the pasta and combine it with prawns when it’s just done. Split the spaghetti between two bowls, pour over any extra sauce, and serve hot.

