Chocolates are my erotica food: Jay Zaveri

Jay Zaveri who has featured in the show Appnapan Rishton Ka Bandhan, and is presently seen in Do Chutki Sindoor, talks about his fetish for food. Check here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Jul,2023 14:20:04
Actor Jay Zaveri who is presently seen in the Nazara show Do Chutki Sindoor, is a foodie to the core. He loves to cook and does cook rarely. He enjoys eating his favourite delicacies.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Jay talks about his love for food.

What is your favourite cheat food?

It would be Belgium Thick Shake.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Baba Falooda. I am more of a dessert person.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? 

I love cooking. But I do cook at home. When I make it, I make Palak Rice, Italian Rice, Dosa, and Sandwich.

Veg or Non Veg?

I love Chicken, but we do not cook it at home.

Baked or fried?

I am a foodie. I will go with fried, this being the rainy season.

Soup or salad?

Soups.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Has to be Brinjals, the small ones.

Your erotica food?

Chocolates

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I had gone to this restaurant which served Chinese Khichdi. One of my friends had ordered this, and I did not want to have it.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I would not cook for any celebrity. I will rather eat with a celebrity.

Midnight snack?

Biscuits, rotis with Nutella.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I make good Italian Rice. My family loves Panchrang ka Dal.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

I rarely cook. So compliments are not many. I am asked to cook daily, and that is a good compliment to get (laughs).

