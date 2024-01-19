Here’s How Vinny Arora Expresses Love With Food For Husband Dheeraj Dhoopar, Check Out

So adorable! Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar never fail to capture our attention with their amazing chemistry. There are different ways to express love for your special one, but one way is common, which is food. There is a saying that food is the route to the heart of the person, so Vinny decides to win Dheeraj Dhoopar’s all over again with this special dish.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Kundali Bhagya actor dropped an image showcasing the special dish made by Vinny for him. And if you wonder, this is something grand, but let us reveal that this is the easiest yet potent to melt anyone’s heart. This is mouth-watering pancakes. The yummy pancakes were decorated with strawberries and blueberries.

But wait, that’s not all! Dheeraj Dhoopar also thanked his wifey Vinny Arora with ‘Love You’ in the text. Indeed, this is the best way to express love—the sweetest treat to the sweetest person. And we guess Dheeraj Dhoopar is very lucky to have Vinny Arora.

Dheeraj Dhoopar tied the knot with Vinny Arora on 16 November 2016, and after five years of togetherness, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Zayn Dhoopar, on 10 August 2022.

Did you like Vinny Arora’s way of expressing love for Dheeraj Dhoopar? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.