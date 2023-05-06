I get complimented for Milk Cakes and Apple Halwa that I make: Digangana Suryavanshi

Young and talented beauty Digangana Suryavanshi rose to fame with her powerful role of Veera in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera. Later, she entertained audiences in movies like Hippi and FryDay. The diva is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, she shared her favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

I have been having a lot of aglio olio lately! So it’s that!

What would your last meal on Earth be?

It has to be Ghar ka khaana! Anything homemade!

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I may cook, but people don’t necessarily eat! I am not a bad cook, but cooking regular food isn’t my department! I like to try my hands on cooking as a hobby!

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a pure vegetarian and advocate vegetarian food for many reasons. It keeps you healthy and is just the best thing you can do to your body at its cruelty-free!

Baked or fried?

Baked!

Soup or salad?

Soup, for sure!

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I am not a big fan of karela like most of us, but of course, when my mother cooks karela, it tastes decent! But yes, I wouldn’t choose to have it!

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I play it very safe with food; I don’t try many things outside my comfort zone when it comes to food!

Your erotica food?

There’s no such thing. Really. I’m super basic with food. I love citric, though! I like the tangy flavour!

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Only for my parents! Haha!

Midnight snack?

Chai and Parle G biscuits!

The dish that your family loves when you make:

When I was a lot younger, my father said that I’d make really good sandwiches and that I should just stick to sandwiches! Now I don’t know if he said that to keep my heart or to keep me from actually cooking something else- because you can’t go wrong with a sandwich? (Laughs)

The best compliment you got for which dish:

I am good at making milk cakes and apple halwa, which are sugar-free and super delicious! I’ve got the most compliments for these!