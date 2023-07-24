I have got the best compliment for Palak Paneer and Lachha Paratha: Darshan Gurjar

Young and talented actor Darshan Gurjar, who plays the role of Pushpa’s younger son Chirag in Sony SAB show Pushpa Impossible, is a big-time foodie and a great cook. He, who loves to eat, shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

My favourite cheat food is 2 minutes noodles. We find it everywhere, and everyone has tried it, and when I went to Uttrakhand, I found it over there as well. I enjoyed it with my family, so it always reminds me of those memories and past moments. It has always been special.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

The last meal on the earth would be homemade food. I have been to luxurious hotels, but after a few days, I miss the homemade food jo meri mummy banate hai. It’s precious because it has love, and every mother cooks with so much passion and heart for their kids; the simplest food tastes better than the delicacies.

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes, I do. During the Lockdown, I did a lot of cooking because we all had a decent amount of spare time so I wanted to help my mom. I had decided to go abroad for further studies, so I learned a few dishes. I used to make Palak Paneer at home and have also learnt to make rotis, the perfect round rotis.

Veg or Non Veg?

It has always been veg.

Baked or fried?

I would choose both depending on the situation but you know best is to have healthy food so baked is more preferable.

Soup or salad?

Both.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

There is nothing as such that I hate. I am a very foodie, but at the same time, I have to maintain my health because I work for more than 12 hours a day thus, I have to maintain my schedule because I require energy and the right nutrition throughout the day. There is no food that I hate, I love everything, it’s just that I strike a balance.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

The weirdest dish was what my co-actor made for me, so it looked like paneer, and this was the first time she had offered me something. She came to my room, and her gesture was very sweet, but when I tasted it, it was more like salty paneer than shahi paneer, and my reaction was very genuine. She didn’t like my reaction because it was not so good, it was so salty, so that was the weirdest dish I ever ate.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

The celebrity I would like to cook for is none. I actually would like to cook for my mom and dad, my family.

Midnight snack?

Midnight snacks is always noodles. I also make different variety of noodles.

The best compliment you got for which dish:

Once, I made cutlets for my family, and the best compliment I have got is that they had the cutlet and after some time, they gave their feedback about it. The cutlet was so bitter and didn’t even look nice, and when I tasted it, I was like how did you guys even eat this? They just said that you tried it for the first time, so the effort and love also matter, so it’s good.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

It’s palak paneer and lachha paratha. They liked it.