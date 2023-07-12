ADVERTISEMENT
I would love to cook for Deepika Padukone: Kanan A Malhotra

Kanan A Malhotra is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. The actor shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com. Read on!

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jul,2023 15:17:10
Talented actor Kanan A Malhotra, who has previously featured in shows like Suryaputra Karn, Karmphal Daata Shani, Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, RadhaKrishn, is currently seen essaying the role of Gunojirao in historical drama, Punyashlok Ahilyabai and also Kartik in the supernatural series, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani. Kanan is a big-time foodie and a great cook. He, who loves to eat, shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Chole Bhature

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Paneer butter masala with lacha parantha

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

I am a very good cook. Agar main actor nahi hota toh chef hota

Veg or Non Veg?

Veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

 Soup or salad?

Both

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Bitter melon

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Nothing

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Deepika Padukone.

Midnight snack?

Popcorn

The dish that your family loves when you make:

My family loves butter chicken and mutton curry that I make.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

